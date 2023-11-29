Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,743,000. Gobi Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 535,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $233,332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.8% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 324,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.5% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.75.

Credit Acceptance Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CACC stock opened at $440.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $433.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.38. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $358.00 and a 1-year high of $576.05.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.88 by ($2.18). The firm had revenue of $478.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.68 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 17.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 40.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.71, for a total value of $197,884.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,650 shares in the company, valued at $37,424,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Credit Acceptance

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.