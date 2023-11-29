Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Holdings Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,420,000 after purchasing an additional 741,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 427,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1,130.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 417,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after purchasing an additional 362,098 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,911,000 after purchasing an additional 350,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

CCRN opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $728.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $442.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $320,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $320,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $131,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at $153,758.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,811 shares of company stock valued at $688,894. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

