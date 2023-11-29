CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $227.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $227.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.62.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $212.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of -517.93, a P/E/G ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.64 and a 200-day moving average of $163.65. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $214.71.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,083 shares of company stock worth $26,680,472. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $244,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.