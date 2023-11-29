Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.86

Shares of Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.86 and traded as high as $4.98. Crown Crafts shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 11,060 shares trading hands.

Crown Crafts Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Crown Crafts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Insider Activity at Crown Crafts

Institutional Trading of Crown Crafts

In other Crown Crafts news, Director Donald R. Ratajczak purchased 5,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,958.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,502 shares in the company, valued at $970,559.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown Crafts by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crown Crafts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Crown Crafts by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Crafts by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Crafts by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 84,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

