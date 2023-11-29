Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Increased to $705.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $689.00 to $705.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $735.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $610.64.

DECK stock opened at $651.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $361.62 and a 52-week high of $659.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $558.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,825.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,787 shares of company stock worth $8,251,144. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

