Delek US (NYSE:DK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DK. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Delek US from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.78.

Delek US Stock Up 1.8 %

DK stock opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. Delek US has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Delek US will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Delek US in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth $32,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

