dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Given a C$11.50 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

DNTL has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on dentalcorp from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins upped their price target on dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on dentalcorp from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of dentalcorp in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.31.

Shares of TSE:DNTL opened at C$5.84 on Tuesday. dentalcorp has a 12 month low of C$5.27 and a 12 month high of C$10.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

