Diploma (LON:DPLM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,050.30

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,050.30 ($38.53) and traded as high as GBX 3,330 ($42.06). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 3,318 ($41.91), with a volume of 229,979 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,500 ($44.21) to GBX 3,800 ($48.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diploma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,210 ($40.55).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,994.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,050.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3,686.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share. This is an increase from Diploma’s previous dividend of $16.50. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,333.33%.

In related news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 35,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,020 ($38.15), for a total transaction of £1,061,771.60 ($1,341,128.71). 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

