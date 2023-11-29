Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Stock Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.87

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.87 and traded as high as $39.46. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $38.61, with a volume of 3,297,653 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 766.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 18,046 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 92,624 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 64,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 43,696 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 343.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

