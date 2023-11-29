Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,500 shares, a growth of 273.3% from the October 31st total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 47,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 56,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 38,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 19,818 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AMZU opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1622 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

