Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $430.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $399.08.

NYSE DPZ opened at $388.27 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $409.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.11%.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

