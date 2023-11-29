DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a C$18.00 price objective on the stock.

DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Up 43.2 %

TSE:DHT.UN opened at C$12.46 on Tuesday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of C$7.07 and a 1 year high of C$13.02.

About DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

