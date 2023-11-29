DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a C$18.00 price objective on the stock.
DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Up 43.2 %
TSE:DHT.UN opened at C$12.46 on Tuesday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of C$7.07 and a 1 year high of C$13.02.
About DRI Healthcare Trust
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DRI Healthcare Trust
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.