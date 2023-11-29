Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Given a C$12.25 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$12.25 target price on Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 4.3 %

TSE:DPM opened at C$9.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.99. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$6.05 and a 1-year high of C$10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$181.12 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 27.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.1549637 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Zebra Karirondua Kasete sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.70, for a total value of C$145,500.00. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

See Also

