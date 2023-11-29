Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Stock Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 349,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,925,000 after buying an additional 263,479 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUOL. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.78.

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 393,745 shares of company stock worth $70,206,146. 19.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $221.24 on Wednesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.73 and a 1 year high of $226.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -819.41 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.54 and its 200-day moving average is $156.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

