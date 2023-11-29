Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DEA. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.70.

DEA stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 117,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 192,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 82,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

