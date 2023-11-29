Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Eastern Bankshares worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $63,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 45.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 1,022.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eastern Bankshares

In other news, VP Nancy Huntington Stager sold 18,465 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $222,872.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eastern Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBC

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $19.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -142.85%.

About Eastern Bankshares

(Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.