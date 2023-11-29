Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.75.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $241,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,725.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,400 shares of company stock worth $3,950,745 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 26.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $136.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.30 and a 200 day moving average of $127.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

