Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.29

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.29 and traded as high as C$21.41. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$21.37, with a volume of 340,512 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.43.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$333.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$324.00 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.4399185 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 45,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.10, for a total value of C$953,150.30. In other news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 45,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.10, for a total transaction of C$953,150.30. Also, Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.14, for a total value of C$167,826.62. Insiders sold 62,206 shares of company stock worth $1,303,677 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

