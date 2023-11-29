Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.51.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
