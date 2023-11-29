Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.51.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

About Enservco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enservco by 118.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enservco in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Enservco in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Enservco by 87.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Enservco by 852.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 165,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

