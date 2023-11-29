Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,515 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 345.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

JHEM opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $668.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $25.86.

About John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

