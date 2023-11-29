Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,318 Shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.39% of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDI. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LQDI stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0886 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th.

The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk.

