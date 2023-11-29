Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,714 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avista by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Avista by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AVA. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Avista Price Performance

AVA stock opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $45.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Stories

