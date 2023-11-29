Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 52,108 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.09% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 556,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,332,000 after acquiring an additional 37,179 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 848.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $18.81.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0736 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

