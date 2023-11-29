Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 2,411.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 467,028 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,261,000 after buying an additional 444,075 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $7,897,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,052,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,562,000 after acquiring an additional 216,934 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,066,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,834,000 after purchasing an additional 215,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of BHE stock opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.81. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $29.46.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

