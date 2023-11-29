Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,516 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Grid Dynamics worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 32,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 46,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.80 million, a P/E ratio of -79.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 18,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $213,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,031.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Grid Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

