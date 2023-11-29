Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of JFrog worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 2,590.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of JFrog by 7.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in JFrog by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Price Performance

JFrog stock opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 22.23%. Equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,059,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,273,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,874,351.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,059,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,273,663 shares in the company, valued at $121,874,351.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $188,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,928,339.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,682 shares of company stock valued at $6,417,538 over the last 90 days. 30.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FROG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.73.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

