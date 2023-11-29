Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 89.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 281,577 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Pampa Energía worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the second quarter worth $87,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energía in the second quarter valued at $2,368,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 5.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 263,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pampa Energía in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 2.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAM opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81.

Several research firms recently commented on PAM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pampa Energía in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Pampa Energía in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

