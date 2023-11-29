Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of JFrog worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in JFrog by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JFrog by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 6,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $182,391.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,845,693.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,059,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,273,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,874,351.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 6,257 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $182,391.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 269,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,693.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,682 shares of company stock valued at $6,417,538 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FROG

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 0.62.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 22.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.