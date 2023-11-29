Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,207 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,837,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,888,000 after buying an additional 104,955 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,454,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,138,000 after acquiring an additional 103,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,726,000 after buying an additional 1,361,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,650 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $708,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $708,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $671,022.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,415 shares of company stock worth $9,628,197. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.84.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $85.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of -0.16.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

