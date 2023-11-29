Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $193,000.

BSCS opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $20.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

