Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,436,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,135,000 after acquiring an additional 128,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after purchasing an additional 605,747 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,678,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,088,000 after purchasing an additional 521,564 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after buying an additional 593,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,560,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,522,000 after buying an additional 1,438,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. Analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $207,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,561. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $207,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,282 shares of company stock worth $934,603 in the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IONS has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.