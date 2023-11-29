Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ingevity worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ingevity in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ingevity by 62.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 547.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 59.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities lowered Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Ingevity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $90.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average is $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.91.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Ingevity had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

See Also

