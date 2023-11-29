Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,346 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,519,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2,245.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,031,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after buying an additional 2,902,491 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 261.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,870,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,159,000 after buying an additional 2,798,989 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 128.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,490,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,847,000 after buying an additional 2,521,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $16,090,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $213.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.