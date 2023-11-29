Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Impinj worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Impinj by 21.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Impinj by 55.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Impinj by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter.

Get Impinj alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

Impinj Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 8.09. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -78.08 and a beta of 2.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.73 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 498 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $26,080.26. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,539.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $121,755.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,821 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,913.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 498 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $26,080.26. Following the sale, the executive now owns 41,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,539.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 186,075 shares of company stock valued at $13,648,480 and have sold 13,572 shares valued at $847,111. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Impinj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.