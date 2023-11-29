Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Farmland Partners worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Farmland Partners by 48.8% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

FPI stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The company has a market cap of $608.16 million, a PE ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on FPI. StockNews.com began coverage on Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Farmland Partners

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Paul A. Pittman acquired 31,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $319,483.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,298,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,361,616.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Paul A. Pittman acquired 31,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $319,483.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,298,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,361,616.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul A. Pittman acquired 66,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $678,324.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,264,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,963,000.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 178,200 acres in 20 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.