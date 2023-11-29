Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.05% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth about $233,000.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ JSML opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.45. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $44.56 and a 1 year high of $60.12.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0574 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

