Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.57 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 93.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179,130 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 2.8% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in News by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in News by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 4.0% in the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in News by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWS opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.12 and a beta of 1.37.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

