Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.57 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179,130 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of News by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of News by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 4.0% in the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of News by 40.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 93.12 and a beta of 1.37. News Co. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

