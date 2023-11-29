Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 6.30% of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UDIV. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,366,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $960,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 751.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000.

Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of UDIV opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.83. Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

About Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index. The index is based on the Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index (Parent Index) and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

