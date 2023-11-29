Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Marten Transport worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 108.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.89. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $279.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

