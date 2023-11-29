Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193,250 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $26.07.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 75,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,126,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,185,844.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

