Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,931 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 247,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 28,415 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $136,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 19,805 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

EVN opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $10.84.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

