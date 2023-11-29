Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 17.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,981,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,653,000 after purchasing an additional 289,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth approximately $170,133,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of RH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RH by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,864,000 after purchasing an additional 352,456 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total value of $7,760,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RH Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $266.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.64 and a 200 day moving average of $297.89. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $406.38.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $800.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.89 million. RH had a return on equity of 54.78% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.