Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 463,992 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,846,000 after buying an additional 181,038 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $27.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

