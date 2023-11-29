Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. Analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.