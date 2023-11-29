Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,423 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ingevity worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,398,000 after buying an additional 322,066 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,885,000 after purchasing an additional 422,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,628,000 after purchasing an additional 47,263 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,663,000 after purchasing an additional 260,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,618,000 after purchasing an additional 108,397 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Stock Up 0.3 %

NGVT stock opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $90.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Ingevity had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CJS Securities downgraded Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingevity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

