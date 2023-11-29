Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,424 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Hilltop worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 55.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 30,723 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Hilltop by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,291,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 157,704 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at $948,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

HTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of HTH opened at $29.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $34.87.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $312.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.63 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 7.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

