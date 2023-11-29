Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,145,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

KVUE opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

