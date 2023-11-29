Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Stellantis by 0.4% during the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 211,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 2.8% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 8.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on STLA. Citigroup lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 12,313,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,048,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,353,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stellantis Trading Up 0.4 %

STLA stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

