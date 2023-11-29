Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 105.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,264 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at $33,356,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Trading Up 3.3 %

Toast stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.77. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

TOST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $60,484.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $1,172,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,704.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $60,484.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,322 shares of company stock worth $7,938,852 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Toast

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

See Also

